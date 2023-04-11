Indian Ambassador To US Taranjit Singh Sandhu Receives 'Sikh Hero Award'

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the ambassador of India to the United States, received the "Sikh Hero Award" from Sikhs of America days after several of pro-Khalistan activists attacked Indian missions in the US. Supporters of Khalistan recently incited unrest at the Indian Embassy and singled out Sandhu for the attack. After accepting the prize, he delivered a speech in which he strongly condemned the separatists and addressed the supporters of Khalistan.

"The Khalsa flag, which flies at the Takht (Golden Temple) and Nishan Sahibs, is a flag of unity, peace, and universal love, use this symbol but do not insult it," said Sandhu in an apparent reference to the instances of violence by a small group of separatists in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia holding the Khalistan flag.

Sikh diaspora should stay in touch with their heritage, says Indian envoy to the US

"Khalsa, which was created on Baisakhi day, by Guru Gobind Singh, is a uniting and not a dividing force," he added. He later remarked that "We must keep these cardinal virtues in mind and not what a couple of mischievous characters spin using virtual media."

"Punjab and the youth in Punjab need to be connected with the economic, financial, tech, and digital revolution happening in India," said Sandhu, encouraging the Sikh diaspora to stay in touch with their heritage. "The government, people, and in particular the youth must take advantage of the expanding partnership with the US in various fields that Prime Minister Modi and President Biden are trying to implement," he said.

During their protest last month, pro-Khalistan Americans threatened the Indian embassy and Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Indian ambassador to the US. A protester speaking at the demonstration outside the mission directly threatened the ambassador, warning that the "hypocrisy" would stop and that the envoy may suffer the same fate as former Indian President Zail Singh in 1994.

Supporters of Khalistan have frequently conducted demonstrations outside the Indian embassy and the San Francisco Consulate. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco has already experienced an attack in March.Pro-Khalistan demonstrators gathered at the San Francisco embassy, heckling employees as they left the diplomatic station while yelling slogans in support of Amritpal, according to a video that has leaked on social media. The demonstrators assert that the "Indian government is killing citizens from all communities all over the country."

"This hypocrisy comes to an end now... There will come a day when the windows of your cars will break and you will have nowhere to run to," they threatened the Indian embassy with slogans of "Khalistan Zindabad."

Pro-Khalistan slogans were shouted by turbaned men of all ages among the protesters. They arrived from various locations in the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) region. The organisers attacked the Punjab Police for alleged human rights violations while using microphones to deliver speeches critical of India in both English and Punjabi.

(With ANI Inputs)