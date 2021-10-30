Indian-American Doctor Appointed As Director Of National Drug Control Policy By US Senate

The United States Senate has approved Dr. Rahul Gupta as the Director of National Drug Control Policy on October 28, Thursday on a bipartisan basis. Gupta who is a prominent Indian-American primary care physician is going to be the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP)'s first medical doctor to lead the position.

According to the statement which is released by the White House, Dr. Gupta said, "As a practicing physician and former health official who has served in rural communities, I have seen firsthand the heartbreaking toll of addiction and overdose in our communities, but I have also seen how we can save lives if we understand the individuals behind the statistics and meet them where they are."

Dr. Gupta went on to say that US President Joe Biden has stated unequivocally that combating addictions and the overdose crisis is a top concern. He further assured that as the US National Drug Control Policy, he would work tirelessly to develop strong, data-driven solutions to improve the health and safety of the citizens.

Rahul Gupta who is currently holding the degrees of MD, MPH, MBA, FACP, has recently served as the Chief Medical and Health Officer, Temporary Chief Science Officer, and Senior Vice President at March of Dimes which is a non-profit organisation. Dr. Gupta's responsibilities included the strategic direction of March of Dimes' domestic and international medical and public health-related initiatives.

According to the statement by the White House, he was the clinical professor in the Department of Medicine at Georgetown University School of Medicine. Along with that has served as an adjunct professor in the Department of Health Policy, Management, and Leadership at West Virginia University's School of Public Health, as well as a guest lecturer at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Dr. Rahul Gupta's initiatives for the development of the community

Rahul Gupta who has 25 years of experience as a doctor, oversaw and responded to the opioid drug crisis in the community. He even pioneered a number of public health programs, which included the Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Birthscore project to detect high-risk newborns. Dr. Gupta acts as an advisor to various organisations and task groups on local, national, and worldwide public health policy.

During the Ebola Virus Disease Outbreak, Dr. Gupta headed the formulation of the state's Zika implementation strategy as well as its preparedness activities, as per the statement.

About Dr. Rahul Gupta

Rahul was born in India and was raised in the Washington, D.C. suburbs. He is the son of an Indian official. He was then graduated from the University of Delhi's medical school at the very young age of 21. He further completed a master's degree in public health from the University of Alabama-Birmingham along with a global master's degree in business administration from the London School of Business and Finance.

