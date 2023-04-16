Indian-American FedEX CEO Raj Subramaniam Receives Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

Raj Subramaniam, the Indian-American CEO of global transportation giant FedEx, has been presented with the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, the highest civilian award given by India to persons of Indian origin and Indian diaspora.

Subramanian, 55, was presented with the award by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu at a ceremony at the India House on Saturday since he could not travel to India early this year to receive the award.

The other awardee, Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, was also present at the event.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo along with senior officials of the Biden Administration and several hundred Indian Americans were present at the event.

Subramanian is the president and CEO of FedEx Corporation, one of the world's largest transportation companies. His international leadership experience and keen business insights have contributed immensely to the success of FedEx.