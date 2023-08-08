Indian American Girl Raises Over USD 10,000 Funds For Odisha Triple Train Tragedy Victims

Filled with the spirit to serve the global community at 16, Tanishka Dhariwal, an Indian American girl, raised nearly USD 10,000 for the PM CARES Fund for aiding those who suffered through the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore earlier this year.

She presented the funds to the Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal, which came from her friends of diverse backgrounds, on Friday (August 4). Dhariwal's gesture was accentuating the global community unity and her humanitarian efforts.

While remarking on her initiative, she asserted, “I was able to start a GoFundMe page. I reached out to schools, districts, friends and family and raised over USD 10,000. Hopefully, this money will be able to go and help the people who have been affected deeply by this. I believe a little goes a long way and hopefully, this is a good start to it."

The ceremony to mark the donation was attended by Haridas Kotewala, patron member of RANA; Ashok Sancheti, advisor at Jaipur Foot USA; Ravi Jargarh, joint secretary of RANA; and Chandra Sukhwal, a senior member of RANA. Dhariwal was accompanied by her parents- Nitin and Sapna Dhariwal, during the donation ceremony.

'Not the amount, but her emotion behind it'

President of RANA and founding chair of Jaipur Foot USA, Prem Bhandari, emphasised the unprecedented efforts undertaken by young Indian-Americans like Tanishka. “In her heartfelt gesture, it’s not about the amount. It’s about the emotion behind it. This also highlights stronger ties that are still alive among U.S.-born Indian youth and their homeland. These connections take on greater significance against the backdrop of India’s ongoing pursuit of self-reliance under PM Modi,” he said.

During the event, Bhandari also lauded India's self-reliance initiative and efforts in international humanitarian assistance. Significantly, India's aid has been extended to more than 100 nations in the past decade, culminating in assistance exceeding USD 25 billion. Especially, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's steadfast medical aid to foreign nations was lauded worldwide. India extended critical medical aid and vaccines through the Vaccine Maitri Programme to over 150 countries, while also providing supplies to various other countries in dire need.

Balasore triple train crash

A horrific accident unfolded in Odisha's Balasore district when the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express entered the passing loop line instead of the main line near Bahanaga Bazar railway station and rammed into a stationary goods train. Due to the high speed of the Coromandel Express, its 21 coaches derailed and three of those collided with the oncoming SMVT Bengaluru–Howrah Superfast Express on the adjacent track. At least 288 people lost their lives after a collision involving three trains and over 1,200 people were seriously injured in the crash.