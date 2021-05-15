Indian-American Neera Tanden To Serve As Senior Adviser To Biden At White House

After withdrawing her nomination from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Indian-American Neera Tanden will now serve as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden in the White House, the Center for American Progress (CAP) said on Friday. Issuing a statement, John Podesta, the founder of CAP stated that Tanden's intellect, tenacity, and political savvy, will serve as an asset to the Biden administration even though CAP will be sorry to lose her policy expertise. Several policy solutions under the Biden administration were developed and led by Tanden who served as the CEO of CAP, as per Podesta.

"Neera's intellect, tenacity, and political savvy will be an asset to the Biden administration as she assumes a new role as senior adviser to the president. While we will be sorry to lose her considerable policy expertise and leadership at the Center for American Progress--an organization which we founded together in 2003--I am exceptionally thrilled to see her step into a new position serving this White House and the American people," said Podesta.

In March, Neera Tanden had withdrawn her nomination as Director of the White House OMB after she allegedly raked up a controversy with the Republican senators over her comments about members of the Senate on social media. Her withdrawal came as a major blow to the Democrats as she would have made history being the first woman of colour and the first South Asian American to lead the OMB is selected. President Biden had accepted her withdrawal and had remarked that he was looking forward to having her serve in a role in his administration.

"I have accepted Neera Tanden's request to withdraw her name from nomination for Director of the Office of Management and Budget. I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my Administration. She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work," Joe Biden said.

(With Agency Inputs)