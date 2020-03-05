Indian-American Preston Kulkarni Wins Congressional Democratic Primary From Texas

Indian-American Sri Preston Kulkarni registered a major win in the Democratic primary from the 22nd Congressional District of Texas on March 4. Kulkarni was up against former Pearland city council member Derrick Reed and attorney Nyanza Davis Moore and secured 53.1 per cent vote leading to an easy win.

"Thank you for your support! We couldn't have gotten here without your help and your support," tweeted Kulkarni after the results were out.

The 40-year-old former diplomat has served in Iraq, Russia, Israel and Taiwan and will become the first Indian-American from Texas to enter Congress if wins the elections scheduled in November. Kulkarni, son of an Indian novelist and academic who migrated to the United States in 1969, will run Republican candidate to be decided from the primary scheduled on May 26.

Indian-Americans winning primaries

Kulkarni’s win on Super Tuesday ensured that over half a dozen Indian-Americans won primaries for House of Representatives elections. The other Indian-American winners include Democrats Ami Bera and Ro Khanna, incumbents from California, who registered an easy win in the 7th and 17th Congressional Districts respectively.

While Bera is seeking sixth consecutive term, Khanna has thrown his hat for the third consecutive term. Khanna belongs to the progressive caucus of Democrats and has endorsed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for the presidential raced. After Khanna’s win was declared, the Indian-American lawmaker took to Twitter to express gratitude for the victory. Khanna also slammed Republican Ritesh Tandon, who will contest against him in November, saying silicon valley rejected “bigotry”.

I am so grateful to everyone for our victory tonight. We are exceeding our 2018 totals, beating Ritesh Tandon who ran on Islamophobia and right wing nationalism in India. We are getting the most votes in the Bay Area! Silicon Valley rejects bigotry.

https://t.co/dFWioflZkL — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) March 4, 2020

While Tandon came a distant second in the Republican primaries, top two contestants of a party can contest the elections in November, as per the laws of California. Other Indian-American candidates for November elections include Nisha Sharma, Rishi Kumar, and Manga Anantatmula. Nisha Sharma will challenge incumbent Mark DeSaulnier after winning the primary from 11th Congressional District of California.

