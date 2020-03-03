Indian-American Seema Verma Included In Trump's Coronavirus Task Force

Indian-American Seema Verma has been appointed to the White House Coronavirus Task Force constituted by US President Donald Trump to contain the deadly virus. Vice President took to Twitter to announce the appointment of Seema Verma, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), to the team.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has been working every single day to ensure the health, safety & well-being of the American people. Today, we made good progress in combatting the spread of the Coronavirus and added key members, @SeemaCMS and @SecWilkie, to the Task Force. pic.twitter.com/GiTtPCLmoC — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 2, 2020

In the wake of coronavirus epidemic, Trump created a task force on January 30 to combat the virus which has claimed more than 3,000 lives across the world and at least six lives in the United States. The task force is led by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

Thank you @POTUS Trump, @VP Pence, & @SecAzar for the opportunity to serve America’s patients & represent the @CMSGov perspective, which focuses on enforcing essential health and safety standards in America’s healthcare facilities and protecting patients. https://t.co/rrelltfYRF — Administrator Seema Verma (@SeemaCMS) March 2, 2020

'Take necessary precautions'

Soon after the announcement, Verma urged healthcare facilities to redouble their efforts on keeping patients safe from infections of any kind. On behalf of CMS, Verma acknowledged that healthcare providers and staff have their patients’ best interests at heart adding that it’s incredibly important that they continue following the safety guidelines laid out by CMS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As a reminder, facilities are required to comply w/ Medicare’s infection control practices. For #COVID19, we encourage you to take necessary precautions, as recommended by the CDC. https://t.co/uUm9N023JK — Administrator Seema Verma (@SeemaCMS) March 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the United Nations has released $15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help fund global efforts to contain the novel coronavirus COVID-19. UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock announced the release of the fund after the World Health Organisation (WHO) raised the alert to its top level of risk assessment - ‘very high’.

