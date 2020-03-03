The Debate
Indian-American Seema Verma Included In Trump's Coronavirus Task Force

US News

Indian-American Seema Verma has been appointed to the White House Coronavirus Task Force constituted by US President Donald Trump to contain the deadly virus.

Indian-American

Indian-American Seema Verma has been appointed to the White House Coronavirus Task Force constituted by US President Donald Trump to contain the deadly virus. Vice President took to Twitter to announce the appointment of Seema Verma, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), to the team. 

Read: James Bond Fans Urge Makers To Delay 'No Time To Die’ Release Amid Coronavirus Fear

In the wake of coronavirus epidemic, Trump created a task force on January 30 to combat the virus which has claimed more than 3,000 lives across the world and at least six lives in the United States. The task force is led by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

Read: China To Evacuate Its Citizens From Iran Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

'Take necessary precautions'

Soon after the announcement, Verma urged healthcare facilities to redouble their efforts on keeping patients safe from infections of any kind. On behalf of CMS, Verma acknowledged that healthcare providers and staff have their patients’ best interests at heart adding that it’s incredibly important that they continue following the safety guidelines laid out by CMS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Meanwhile, the United Nations has released $15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help fund global efforts to contain the novel coronavirus COVID-19. UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock announced the release of the fund after the World Health Organisation (WHO) raised the alert to its top level of risk assessment - ‘very high’.

Read: Saudi Arabia Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus In The Country

Read: Air India Confirms Coronavirus Case On Feb 25 Vienna-Delhi Flight, Advises Passengers

