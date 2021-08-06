Indian-American Veena Reddy Takes Charge Of USAID As Mission Director For India And Bhutan

Indian-American Veena Reddy reached India on Thursday to take charge as the new mission director for the US Agency for International Development (USAID). As per a statement issued by the US Embassy on Thursday, she will be managing and leading USAID's operation in India and Bhutan as mission director.

'Looking forward to strengthening Indo-US ties'

After arriving in New Delhi on Thursday to take charge as mission director of USAID for India and Bhutan, Veena Reddy, a career member of the US senior foreign service, said that she looks forward to strengthening the relationship between India and the United States of America.

"For the past seven decades, the USAID has partnered with the people and the Government of India to build a peaceful and prosperous society", she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the Indian economy and human population creating several challenges for the people. Reddy as mission director is determined to strengthen the US-India partnership and aims to move forward on the road to prosperity.

Reddy is the first Indian-American to lead USAID in India and Bhutan, and her rich background in development and diplomacy makes her appointment an important marker for Indio-US ties.

US Ambassador to India, Atul Keshap expressed his pride at an Indian-American taking over the role. He highlighted Reddy's achievements in all aspects of American life.

Who is Veena Reddy?

Born in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, Veena Reddy is the first Indian-American to take over as mission director of the USAID in India and Bhutan. She has previously served as a US foreign service officer, mission director of the USAID in Cambodia, and deputy mission director in Haiti. She has also worked as a corporate attorney in New York, London, and Los Angeles.

The US Agency for International Development is an international agency determined to support India for development by facilitating better health, economic growth, and improving the COVID-19 situation in the country. Currently, the organisation is working with the Indian government, private sectors, civil society and will test and scale innovative development solutions in the county on both a regional and a global level.

(Image Credits: ANI)