Indian-Americans condemn Jahangirpuri violence

Washington, Apr 19 (PTI) Indian-Americans on Tuesday condemned the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area and demanded action against those responsible for the incident.

Clashes broke out between two communities during the procession in Jahangirpuri on April 16, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

Reacting to the violence, the national president of Indian American Forum, Dr Sampat Shivangi, said that "few intolerant groups are spearheading this malicious response that must be curbed for the greater cause of one nation that stands for unity in diversity." Condemning the "atrocious and violent" incident in Jahangirpuri, Dr. Romesh Japra, chairman and founder of Americans for Hindus, said America and the whole world should strongly condemn this and culprits should be brought to justice.

Ashok Bhatt from Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) said that they condemn any acts of violence aimed at disturbing community harmony.

"Most of the violence has been paid for and manufactured. In its deepest and purest form no true Indian will ever show aggression to another due to religious differences,” he said.

Somanjana Chatterjee, board member, Silicon Valley Interreligious Council, US, said perpetrators of the incident should be "punished adequately to exemplify ethical code of conduct as per the legal system of the land." Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the Delhi Police to take strict action against those involved in the Jahangirpuri violence here, official sources said in New Delhi.