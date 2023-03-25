Indian Americans Gather Outside San Francisco Consulate, Chant 'Vande Mataram' | WATCH

In response to vandalism by the Khalistanis earlier this week, scores of Indian Americans drove from in and around San Francisco and waved the tricolour flag to express solidarity with their home country on Friday, March 24. Local police were present there in sizable numbers to prevent any untoward incident. Some of the separatists chanted pro-Khalistan slogans, but they were outnumbered by a large gathering of Indian Americans who chanted "Vande Mataram'' and waved the tricolour.

On Sunday, a group of pro-Khalistan demonstrators attacked and vandalised the San Francisco Indian consulate. The demonstrators brandished Khalistani flags inside the consulate grounds while shouting pro-Khalistan slogans and tearing down two temporary security barriers put up by the city police. These flags were later taken down by two consular employees.

#WATCH | United States: Indians gather outside the Indian consulate in San Francisco in support of India's unity pic.twitter.com/tuLxMBV3q0 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

Khalistani attacks in Canada, Australia & UK

In the past few weeks, there has been a spike in anti-India activities in Canada, Australia, and the UK by Khalistan supporters. Instances of vandalism at some Hindu temples in these countries have also been witnessed.

Earlier on March 21, several Indian diaspora groups gathered outside the India House in London in order to show solidarity with the Indian High Commission which was vandalised by Khalistan extremists earlier.

The US administration has been urged to take the necessary steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi.

In the US, there are about 4.2 million people of Indian ethnicity making up the second-largest Asian ethnic group in the US.