Indian Americans Perform Garba, Kuchipudi Ahead Of PM Modi's Washington Visit | WATCH

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi boarded the plane for Washington DC on Wednesday, June 21 to meet with US President Joe Biden and attend the state dinner, the Indian diaspora eagerly waited for his arrival. A group of Indian dancers were seen engaging in a 'Garba' performance outside the Washington DC hotel where PM Modi is expected to arrive.

Prime Minister will be given a grand ceremonial welcome at the White House and will be hosted by United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden after he lands in Washington DC. On June 22, he will give the rare address at the joint session of the US Congress. Excited to welcome PM Modi, the Indian diaspora performed the famous Gujarati dance that originated in the state where the Prime Minister served as the Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014.

Clad in rich, traditional and colourful three-piece traditional outfits--chaniya choli--the women were seen grooving on the Gujarati folk dance which is commonly sighted during the celebrations in the festival of Navratri. Women danced with the decorated earthen pitchers on their heads.

VIDEO | Members of Indian diaspora stage cultural event outside hotel in Washington DC ahead of PM Modi's arrival. #PMModiUSVisit pic.twitter.com/jk66enqUHT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2023

VIDEO | "We are very happy, this is a memorable event. We are very excited and looking forward," says Kavita, a Kuchipudi dancer representing Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, at Freedom Plaza in Washington ahead of PM Modi's arrival. #PMModiInUSA pic.twitter.com/YweXVnmE8P — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2023

"Members of the Indian diaspora participate in a cultural event in Washington, DC as they await the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," tweeted ANI as it shared the vibrant visuals.

Classical Indian Kuchipudi dance performed in Washington DC

The Indian diaspora also performed classical Indian Kuchipudi dance, which is indigenous to the state of Andhra Pradesh as they waited eagerly for the Prime Minister to land in Washington DC. A Kuchipudi dancer who is representing Indian state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at Freedom Plaza in Washington ahead of PM Modi's arrival told PTI, "We are very happy, this is a memorable event. We are very excited and looking forward" to see PM Modi. Prime Minister headed to Washington after he lead the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters in New York on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day.

At the UN lawns, PM Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He later thanked the President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Kőrösi and New York City's Mayor Eric Adams for attending the International Day of Yoga in New York City.