Indian-Americans Reported Highest Rates Of Voting In 2020 US Presidential Election: Survey

US Current Population Survey data recently revealed that Indian-Americans reported the highest rate of voting among Asian American communities in the 2020 presidential election. According to the data, the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), in general, recorded remarkable gains in voting in 2020. Research scholar Karthick Ramakrishnan from AAPI Data said that Indian-Americans reported the highest rates of voting, at 71 per cent.

Ramakrishnan said, “In 2020, Indian-Americans and Japanese-Americans reported the highest rates of voting, at 71 per cent and 66 per cent, respectively, among adult citizens”.

Further, he added that for Indian-Americans, this was a nine per cent point increase over 2016, while for Japanese-Americans, the increase was a modest four per cent. Ramakrishnan said that Korean-Americans, on the other hand, saw the biggest increases in voter turnout, from 45 per cent in 2016 to 60 per cent in 2020. Filipinos also saw only modest increases and had the lowest turnout rate among Asian Americans in 2020.

According to PTI, Americans voted in record numbers in the presidential election in November last year, casting nearly 158.4 million ballots. In the 2020 election, Democracy Joe Biden defeated incumbent Republican President Donald Trump.

Biden says Indian-Americans taking over US

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Biden said that Indian-Americans are taking over the country, referring to the high number of people from the community getting a place in his administration. Biden has appointed at least 55 Indian-Americans to key leadership positions in his administration ranging from his speechwriter to NASA, to almost every wing of the government. This does not include Vice President Kamala Harris, which is an elected position, and Neera Tanden, who withdrew her nomination from the position of Director of White House Office of Management and Budget.

Nearly half of them are women and a sizable number of them are working in the White House. According to PTI, so far, the Obama-Biden administration has the distinction of appointing the largest number of Indian-Americans in any administration. The previous Donald Trump administration was not lagging far behind as it appointed the first-ever Indian-American with a cabinet rank and inside the National Security Council.

