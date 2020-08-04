Indian-Americans To Hold Special Events To Celebrate Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan

Several temples across the United States will hold special events on August 5 to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A tableau truck displaying digital images of the blueprint of Ram Temple will go around the US Capitol Hill on August 4, according to Hindu community leaders, to mark the beginning of temple construction.

Temples will perform pujas and prayers and members of the Indian diaspora will light diyas (earthen lamps) to celebrate the bhoomi pujan of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Hindu Mandir Executives' Conference and Hindu Mandir Priests' Conference have called for a collective national prayer across the US.

The images of Lord Ram and portraits of the Ram Temple will be projected on the giant billboards at the Times Square on August 5. President of the American India Public Affairs Committee Jagdish Sewhani said that the giant Nasdaq screen and the 17,000-square-foot wrap-around LED display screen have been leased out to display the portraits.

However, the South Asia Solidarity Initiative, Global Indian Progressive Alliance, and other progressive Indian-American organisations have raised objection over the use of the billboards for highly-politicised Ram Temple. They have urged the advertising companies like Disney, Branded Cities, and Clear Outdoor Channel to pull out from the ad deal.

End of decades-long legal dispute

In November 2019, the Supreme Court ended the seven-decades long land dispute, awarding the Ram Janmabhoomi land to the Hindu parties and offering an alternate land to the Muslim parties for building a mosque. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been given the contract to construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes.

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust published the itinerary for the event on August 3 in which it said that 175 eminent guests will attend the event including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 135 saints. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone while several BJP veterans like L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi will attend via video-conference amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)