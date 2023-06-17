Indian Defence Ministry Approves Over $3 Billion MQ-9 SeaGuardian Drone Deal With US

In a significant development highlighting the deepening defence cooperation between India and the United States, the Indian Defence Ministry has approved the $3 billion deal to acquire 31 MQ-9B SeaGuardian (Predator-B) drones from the US. This will be one of the largest defence deals amidst Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Washington. As per the original plan, India was expected to rationalise the procurement bid for the SeaGuardian drones by reducing their numbers from 30 to 18. However, the Indian Ministry of Defence mulled over the procurement bid on Thursday (June 15) and settled for 31 SeaGuardian drones. Meanwhile, the deal is expected to be formally announced on June 22 when Prime Minister Modi meets US President Joe Biden at the White House.

3 Things You Need To Know:

India and US are also expected to finalise the multi-billion-dollar agreement to manufacture US-designed F 414 fighter jet engines under the Make-in-India initiative.

Another Rs 800 crore agreement to lease two MQ-9B SeaGuardian combat drones for the Indian Navy is expected to be announced.

The drones will be divided among the Indian Tri-services with 15 being allotted to the Indian Navy, and 8 each for the Army and the Air Force.

Indo-China tensions strengthened India’s procurement bid

The talks, which have spanned almost eight years, have gained heightened urgency following the military stand-off with China along the disputed border. The acquisition of these drones is considered pivotal in enhancing India's vigilance and monitoring capabilities to effectively address emerging security challenges.

The Indian Navy has been operating two MQ-9 drones, leased from the US since November 2020, and their successful deployment has further reinforced India's interest in acquiring additional unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The MQ-9 drones have proven their effectiveness in surveillance operations and have become integral to India's defence strategy.

Image: General Atomics (An MQ-9 SeaGuardian Drone)

The cutting-edge MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones will enhance India's surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, enabling the country to effectively address emerging security challenges across its land and maritime borders, Captain (Retd) S.B. Tyagi told Republic. The deal will not only strengthen India's defence capabilities but also foster technological collaboration and joint development in the field of unmanned systems, he stated.

To expedite the formal procurement process, the Indian defence ministry has taken a significant step by approving the "acceptance of necessity." This crucial development paves the way for the proposal to be presented to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by the Prime Minister, for final clearance. Concurrently, negotiations on the final pricing of the drones are underway and will need to be concluded before the deal can be finalised.

While the US government approved the sale of drones to India over two years ago, the discussions between the two nations encountered intermittent progress, partially due to India's focus on the "Make in India" initiative, aimed at fostering the development and domestic manufacturing of defence hardware.