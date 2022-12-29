Indian Delegation From Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation Meets US VP Kamala Harris

In order to discuss the numerous charitable endeavours, a delegation from the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation led by N Suresh Reddy met United States Vice President Kamala Harris in effort to initiate projects undertaken by the foundation in honour of her mother, Dr Shymala Gopalan.

N Suresh Reddy and his crew attended the holiday reception in Washington and extended their best wishes to Vice President Kamala Harris and Dough Emhoff, the second gentleman of the United States. Following their meet, the SGEF team detailed Harris about slew of activities conducted in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Shyamala Gopalan.

Apart from the second gentleman of the United States, a state representative and member of the SGEF's advisory board and numerous senators and educationalists also attended the programme held at the Vice President's residence in Washington, DC.

VP office praises Reddy

The Vice President's office praised N Suresh Reddy for assuming the mission and for the Foundation's influential work, particularly Sri World School, which aims to revolutionise the education sector by providing unprecedented educational and infrastructure standards as one of the world's most unique educational projects.

Soon after meeting Harris, Reddy also expressed his happiness that his mission is being recognised by so many people and vowed to work tirelessly to make quality education accessible to every Indian.

Various initiatives by SGEF

The founder of SGEF Suresh Reddy explained various initiatives taken by the foundation and said that numerous donors came out in large numbers to the foundation's mega blood donation camp as part of the week-long celebrations honouring Dr Shyamala Gopalan's birth anniversary.

In addition, other community service projects were also undertaken in honour of the event. As part of the event, the foundation has also distributed blankets, winter clothing, food, etc.