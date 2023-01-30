Anti-BBC Protests Grip California After London; ‘Sinister & Biased’ Documentary Called Out

The BBC’s highly controversial documentary centered around Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created ripples around the world, evoking strong condemnation from the Indian diaspora abroad. On Saturday, California witnessed a raging protest by its Indian populace in Fremont in the San Francisco Bay area.

A large group of Indians gathered to voice their anger against the BBC’s ‘India: The Modi Question’, the docuseries that India's Ministry of External Affairs has described as nothing more than a "propaganda piece.” Images accessed by Republic show Indian diaspora in California holding banners that read “BBC is a fake news peddler,” “BBC documentary spreading fake propaganda,” and “Shame on BBC.”

The rebuke of the British broadcaster juxtaposed with strong support for PM Modi, with about 50 protesters chanting slogans in unison and holding signs that read, “Indian diaspora reject BBC’s sinister and biased documentary against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian diaspora fully support PM Modi.”

(Indian diaspora in Fremont make their feelings about the BBC documentary known via placards)

BBC documentary evokes anger among Indians abroad

The release of the documentary has resulted in protests by Indians in many parts of the UK as well, especially in cities like Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Glasgow. The BBC headquarters in London, the epicenter of the controversy, experienced a strong fallout on Sunday when the Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom staged a protest over the documentary.

When asked about the documentary, India’s External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that it was a direct representation of a colonial mindset. “We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias and the lack of objectivity and frankly continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible," Bagchi said in response to a question about the docuseries. "The documentary is a reflection of the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it; frankly, we do wish to dignify these efforts," he added.

UK PM Rishi Sunak has defended PM Modi over the documentary, asserting that he "didn't agree with the characterisation" of his Indian counterpart. The Indian government had last week directed the blocking of multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.