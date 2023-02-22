Seattle City Council's Ordinance Outlawing Caste Discrimination Finds Indian Detractors

Some Indian Americans in Seattle have opposed an ordinance, which was passed by 6-1 votes in the Seattle City Council on Tuesday. The resolution has been called to outlaw discrimination based on caste. The landmark ordinance was proposed by Seattle Council Member Kshama Sawant. This would not single out one community, rather it would account for how caste discrimination crosses national and religious boundaries, said Kshama Sawant. The Seattle City Council, Sawant added caste to the city’s anti-discrimination laws on Tuesday.

However, the Indian diaspora retaliated against the measure and said that it would malign a community that has already been the target of prejudice.

Hindu communities abroad slam ordinance by socialist

Organisations like the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) and the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) have unitedly opposed the ordinance and have said that this unnecessarily singles out a community already vulnerable to discrimination in the US." The socialist has been backlashed by various Hindu organisation which has called it "a dangerous misstep".

"In passing this resolution, Seattle is now in violation of the US Constitution’s guarantees of equal protection and due process that prohibit the state from treating disparately people on account of their national origin, ethnicity, or religion, and implementing a vague, facially discriminatory and arbitrary category, Foundation attorneys contended," read the press statement released by HAF on February 21.

Taking to Twitter, GAF wrote: " HAF stands firmly against cast discrimination. But it's a sad day in Seattle as the City Council approves measure that will single out our community for additional legal scrutiny in the name of preventing discrimination."

This opinion was seconded by another organisation, named Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA). Taking to Twitter: CoHNA wrote: "Team CoHNA pushing back against the bigoted ordinance proposed by ⁦@cmkshama. Our Dalit and Bahujan team members also standing against this. We represent the diversity of our community, as shown by our volunteers and leaders."

Meanwhile, India's BJP leader, Kapil Mishra has also slammed the socialist and the only Indian American on the City Council, Kshama Sawant. On the social media platform, the BJP leader wrote: "Hindu diaspora in USA is under attack. False narratives are being used against Hindus and Seattle is just a beginning it seems. Attempts are being made to malign a community that is already the target of prejudice. We need to stand strong with Hindus in USA."