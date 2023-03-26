Indian Journalist In US Attacked By Khalistan Supporters; Embassy Issues Statement

The Indian Embassy in United States' Washington DC on Saturday (local time) condemned the attack on an Indian journalist by pro-Khalistan supporters and said that such activities underscore the "violent and anti-social tendencies" of the so-called Khalistan supporter.

"We have seen disturbing visuals of a senior Indian journalist being abused, threatened & assaulted physically while covering the so-called ‘Khalistan protest’ in Washington DC. We understand that the journalist was first verbally intimidated, then physically assaulted, and fearing for his personal safety and well-being, had to call in law enforcement agencies, who responded promptly," the Embassy said in a statement.

Condemning the "grave and unwarranted" attack on the Washington-based Indian journalist, the Indian Embassy said, "Such activities only underscore the violent and anti-social tendencies of the so-called ‘Khalistani protestors’ and their supporters, who routinely engage in wanton violence and vandalism. We thank the law enforcement agencies for their prompt response in the matter."

On Saturday, in yet another Khalistani provocation, some people carrying pro-Khalistan flags, gathered outside Indian Embassy in Washington DC, raised slogans and made anti-India chants both in English and Punjabi languages. Indian journalist Lalit Jha who was covering the demonstration was abused and attacked by one of the Khalistani protestors.

Sharing the video of the incident on his Twitter account, he thanked the US Secret Service for protecting him. He said that he was hit on his ear with two sticks by Khalistani supporter. "Thank you @SecretService for my protection today for helping do my job, otherwise I would have been writing this from hospital. The gentleman below hit my left ear with these 2 sticks & earlier I had to call 9/11 & rushed 2 police van 4 safety fearing physical assault," he said.

"The pro-Khalistan protestors in support of Amritpal Singh waved Khalistan flags and descended upon the embassy in the presence of the US Secret Service. They even openly threatened to vandalise the embassy and threatened the Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu," Jha told ANI.

Notably, several Khalistani provocations have been reported outside the Indian embassy and San Francisco consulate. On March 20, a mob brandishing Khalistan flags vandalised the consulate by smashing the glass door and windows.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Twitter that the US condemns the acts of violence against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. He further said that the US is committed to the safety and security of Indian diplomats.

He confirmed that the US State Department is in touch with the local law enforcement authorities.