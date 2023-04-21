Indian Masters Student Shot Dead At Ohio Fuel Station; Suspect At Large

A student from Andhra Pradesh, India, was shot dead at a fuel station in the US on Thursday (local time), reported ANI, citing the Columbus Division of Police. The 24-year-old student, Saiesh Veera, was studying for his master's degree in the US. Veera was working at a petrol pump in United States' Ohio when he was brutally shot dead by unknown assailants, said the local US Police.

The news of the death of Veera has come from Columbus Police Department on Friday. The police also released the picture of the suspect and asked for help in identifying the person. Taking to Social media platforms, the Columbus Division of Police wrote, " HELP US FIND THIS SUSPECT .., Homicide detectives are asking for help to identify this person related to a deadly shooting that occurred on April 20, 2023. Saiesh Veera, 24, was shot and killed at a gas station located in the 1000 block of W. Broad St. Tip? ☎ Call 614-645-4730". In the Tweet, the police have also shared their number for any possible leads related to the incident.

According to the Columbus Division of Police incident summary, the heinous crime took place On April 20, at 12:50 AM. The Columbus Police officials had immediately dispatched to the 1000 block of W Broad St on a reported shooting. " Upon arrival, the officers located an adult male victim, identified as SAIESH VEERA, M/O/24, suffering from a gunshot wound," read the statement released by the police. The victim, Veera, was transported to a local hospital by Columbus Fire medics. "Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced deceased at 1:27 AM," according to the Police briefing on the incident. Further, they shared that the incident has been investigated by the police officers.

