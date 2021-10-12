Indian Origin Cardiologist Among 2 Killed In Plane Crash At California's Residential Area

On October 11, several media sources reported that an Indian-origin cardiologist was among the two people who died after a twin-engine jet crashed in the US state of California. The crash triggered a fire that rushed through surrounding residences and left a trail of damage. The second person killed in the collision was a UPS employee who was on the ground.

As per reports, Dr Sugata Das, an interventional cardiologist at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) in Arizona, owned the little Cessna C340 jet. "We are heartbroken to learn about the disaster near Santee (California) of a plane owned by local cardiologist Sugata Das. Das leaves a long impact as a brilliant cardiologist and devoted family man. During this difficult time, we send our prayers and support to his family, colleagues, and friends," YRMC's chief medical officer Bharat Magu said in a statement.

Das, who was born in a Bengali family and raised in Pune, had two sons and lived in San Diego. He was an instrument-rated pilot with a twin-engine Cessna 340 who flew between his home and Yuma. According to YRMC's website, he was also the director of the Power of Love Foundation, a US non-profit organisation dedicated to assisting women and children infected or impacted by AIDS and HIV around the world.

What led to the crash

On October 11, a small twin-engine plane crashed into multiple homes in the Santee suburbs of California, killing two people on the spot, including a UPS driver and a Pune Cardiologist. According to news reports in the United States, the plane, a Cessna C340, crashed into residential buildings near Santana High School, roughly 20 miles northeast of downtown San Diego, California.

The airplane was on its way to arrive at San Diego's Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport when it nosedived into the ground. A few minutes earlier, when the plane was about a half-mile from the runway, an air traffic controller warned the pilot that the plane was flying too low.

Fire officials discovered the pilot on board and the driver of the box truck dead, according to Santee Fire Chief John Garlow. Two other areas were severely burned and were taken to the hospital right away. The Cessna C340 crashed around 12:15 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP