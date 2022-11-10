Indian-origin Nabeel Syed Scripts History, Becomes Youngest Illinois Assembly Member

Indian-origin Nabeela Syed scripted history in the United States midterm elections as she became the youngest member to join the Illinois General Assembly. Aged 23, Syed grabbed a spot in the assembly after bagging 52.3 per cent votes in the elections held for Illinois' 51st District against Republican candidate Chris Bos (47.7 per cent votes).

"My name is Nabeela Syed. I’m a 23-year-old Muslim, Indian-American woman. We just flipped a Republican-held suburban district. And in January, I’ll be the youngest member of the Illinois General Assembly (sic)," the young Democrat wrote on Twitter.

My name is Nabeela Syed. I’m a 23-year old Muslim, Indian-American woman. We just flipped a Republican-held suburban district.



And in January, I’ll be the youngest member of the Illinois General Assembly. — Nabeela Syed (@NabeelaforIL) November 9, 2022

She also added, “Thank you thread incoming tomorrow. We had an incredible team that made this possible.”

About Nabeela Syed

The 23-year-old is a native of Palatine, Illinois and is currently working for a non-profit in a digital strategy that works toward voter mobilisation, ending sexual assault on college campuses, and promoting gender equity. According to her official website, she serves as a mentor for youth as a high school debate coach and promotes interfaith dialogue to empower young Muslim women through her active participation at the Islamic Society of Northwest Suburbs.

A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in Political Science and Business Administration, she promises to ensure healthcare, education, taxes, and equal rights.

"We won this race because we engaged in that conversation," Syed wrote in her Instagram post. "We talked to seniors about the rising cost of prescription drugs. We talked to working families about the growing burden of property taxes. We talked to women, pledging that I would protect their right to reproductive healthcare. We spoke with parents about their desire to strengthen commonsense gun safety laws."

US midterm elections

The counting for the US midterm elections is underway and the Republicans are up against the Democrats to win a majority in the House of Representatives (435 seats) and the Senate (35 seats) -- two chambers of the US Congress. Both parties are in close competition for the control of the two houses, however, the exit polls predicted an underwhelming performance by the Republicans.