Indian-origin Philanthropist Harish Kotecha Wins Lifetime Award In US For Help To Children

Indian-origin philanthropist Harish Kotecha has been conferred the prestigious Sandra Neese Lifetime Achievement Award for his efforts in meeting the needs of homeless children and youth in the United States. The National Association for the Education of Homeless Children and Youth (NAEHCY) presented the lifetime achievement award to Kotecha, who is the founder and president of Hindu Charities for America (HC4A), at its 32nd annual conference on October 9.

Sandra Neese Lifetime Achievement Award is rewarded annually to honour the individuals who have worked tirelessly to ensure that children are given basic amenities such as safety, shelter, and a future. NAEHCY’s Board of Directors were pleased with Kotecha’s ability to transform a singular movement into a large-scale programme that was replicated in 4 major cities, a statement said.

"We are glad to have an advocate like you in the field to meet the needs of children and youth experiencing homelessness – supporting and encouraging academic success – while implementing programme coordination and community collaboration,” said Jimiyu Evans, president of NAEHCY, in her award letter to Harish Kotecha.

HC4A contributes to students' education

Kotecha also remarked that the award has recognised the impact of HC4A, all its volunteers, donors, sponsors and well-wishers of the organisation. Hindu Charities for America provides school supplies to homeless or near-homeless students at the beginning of the academic year.

As of date, over 11,000 low-income children have been gifted with backpacks at the start of the school year. HC4A also awards vocational training scholarships to low-income, non-traditional students. Over 550 students have received vocational training scholarships, helping them pull out of poverty into well-paying and meaningful careers.

Shortly after the philanthropist received an award of recognition, supporters from India congratulated Harish Kotecha for the remarkable success of HC4A. "Many congratulations to respected Harish Kotecha. His vision, dedication and leadership have made HC4A a great success. Well deserved and equally great support from (wife) Shobhna Kotecha," a Facebook user wrote.

"Congratulations Harish ji You are a great leader and a great inspiration for all of us. Always our love and support with you and Shobhna ji," said another user, while someone else commented, "Congratulations, Harishji. The image is still in my mind you emptying out the donation boxes to deposit into Amplify credit union for HC4A."

(Image credits: Facebook/@HinduCharitiesForAmeria)