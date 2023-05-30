Indian-origin Student Killed By Unidentified Gunmen In Philadelphia, US

A 21-year-old student with Indian roots was fatally shot in the American state of Philadelphia on Sunday. He was identified as Jude Chacko, according to the UAE-based outlet Khaleej Times. Chacko was shot dead by unidentified gunmen when he was heading back home from work on Sunday.

He was the son of immigrant parents who left Kerala, India, over three decades ago to live in the States. While the circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be ascertained, police have said that the student was killed during a robbery attempt by two assailants. His funeral is expected to take place at Philadelphia's Malankara Catholic Church this Saturday.

Another Indian-origin person killed in US

Chacko's death comes after another Indian-origin person was killed in the United States. Earlier in April, 24-year-old Saiesh Veera was shot dead while he was working at a fuel station in Ohio. He originally hailed from Andhra Pradesh, India. Back then, the Columbus Division of Police had released an image of a suspect involved in Veera's killing for identification.

Rohit Yalamanchili, a friend of Veera, set up a fundraising project that helped in bringing the student's remains back to India. Yalamanchili said that the 24-year-old was pursuing a Master's degree and was just 10 days away from graduating when he was killed. "He was always willing to help people in all situations and was a great sport on the cricket field. I hope God brings peace to Saiesh, his mother, family, and friends who were touched by his soul," Yalamanchili said at the time.