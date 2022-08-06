Indian Woman Dies By Suicide In New York, Family Alleges Domestic Violence

An Indian woman Mandeep Kaur died by suicide in New York after years of alleged domestic abuse. Before taking the extreme step, Kaur had uploaded a video on social media, in which she had narrated her ordeal of 8 years, married to one Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu. In the video widely in circulation now, the 30-year-old displayed her clots and bruises and said that she has taken the decision to die as she can no more endure the torture.

"I am really very sad...it has been 8 years, I tried my best, but you can't get beaten up every day. For the past 8 years, I tolerated him (Sandhu), I endured his beating, thinking that one day he would improve. But no, he kept beating me...Also, he has extra marital affairs, don't know how many women he had relations with," Kaur can be heard saying in one of the many videos in circulation.

Karu is survived by two daughters, aged four and six, whose custody currently lies with Sandhu. While the husband and daughters are currently in Richmond Hill, New York, her family is in India, in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor.

Family alleges domestic violence

Having received the horrific news of Kaur's death, the family is taken aback. They addressed the media earlier in the day, in which Kaur's sister alleged domestic violence on Kaur by Sandhu. She said, "My sister got married on February 1, 2015. Her in-laws are residents of a nearby village. We got her married in a banquet hall. Gave lots in dowry...we were not that capable, but still, we did our best thinking that she would live happily. And she did, but after a few days, the demands started to increase, they complained they did not get this, did not get that. The fights started, after which they moved to New York...My sister's husband started torturing her there, beating her up every day," the grieving sister said.

After the incident came to light, people on Twitter called for #JusticeForMandeep, pointing how the case has thrown light, yet again, on the toxic culture that celebrates masculinity.