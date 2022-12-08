Indiana Becomes First US State To Sue Chinese Platform TikTok Over Child Safety Issues

For a long time, conversations about TikTok’s harmful effects have been limited to national security concerns. The fear has been that TikTok is collecting data of American users and China will have access to that data, which will be used against America. But world renowned psychologists such as Jonathan Haidt have for long argued that social media is causing a problem which is much deeper.

Now, a US state has sued TikTok for targeting teens with adult content, as per a report from the Wall Street Journal. The state is Indiana and the lawsuit has said that TikTok’s algorithm is designed to addict young users to harmful content, which is leading to mental disorders, anxiety and depression. Todd Rokita, Indiana’s attorney general said to the Journal that “TikTok is actively exposing our children to drug use, alcohol abuse, profanity and sexually explicit material at a young age”.

Two stands of challenges that social media poses

Indiana’s lawsuit is the first such lawsuit against TikTok and it paves the way for more lawsuits by other states. The concerns about TikTok and other social media apps can be divided into two broad strands. The first one is national security concern or free speech concern and the second one is much more deeper concern, which is why discussion about it remains elusive. It is the impact these apps have on a child’s psychology. The science on developmental psychology is quite clear. The brain during the developmental phrase has the highest amount of plasticity and it adopts mental models it is exposed to.

In other words, if a child is exposed to content about science and rocketry, the child will develop interest in that, if the child is exposed to discrete mathematics, the child will develop an interest in that, and conversely, if a child is exposed to adult content, the child will develop a warped understanding of what reality is. The early iterations of the social media app were not that harmful as they relied on social graph algorithms. You follow people you see daily, your relatives, your friends who you meet daily. Slowly, algorithms went from social graph models to AI driven models whose sole aim is gaining a user’s attention and capturing it through whatever means possible.

The way it is done is through a direct appeal to the brain stem instead of the prefrontal cortex. An appeal to the least evolved part of the brain. Tristan Harris, who is a tech ethicist and used to work at Google, believes that this decision to design algorithms that appeal to the brain stem is also one of the reasons polarisation is rising in politics. Instagram for example, used to have a social graph algorithm but now to compete with TikTok, it has adopted the AI driven algorithm.

Difference between social graph and AI driven algorithm

The difference between social graph algorithms and AI-driven algorithms that are designed to maximize the amount of time they garner your attention lies in the way they are structured and operate. Social graph algorithms are used by social media platforms to organise and display the connections and relationships between users on the platform. These algorithms use data about users' connections and interactions to create a visual representation of the social network on the platform.

In contrast, AI-driven algorithms that are designed to maximize the amount of time they garner your attention are typically used by social media platforms to personalise the content that is shown to individual users. These algorithms use machine learning and artificial intelligence to analyse users' behavior and preferences, and to serve them content that is more likely to keep them engaged with the platform. What keeps a person engaged is often something that might not be very useful and in fact be harmful.

The impact of these different types of algorithms on social media is significant. Social graph algorithms help to create a more connected and personalized user experience on social media platforms, making it easier for users to find and interact with the people they know personally. AI-driven algorithms that are designed to maximise user attention, on the other hand, can have a negative impact on social media by encouraging users to spend more time on the platform than is healthy or productive, making them addicted to vain content. This can lead to increased feelings of isolation, anxiety, and addiction, and can have negative effects on users' mental health.