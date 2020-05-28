Amid Covid Crisis In US, Neighbour Indiana Mocks Locked-down Michigan With Billboard Jibes

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the US, and Michigan being one of the states under continuous lockdown, two billboards near Indiana border prompt travellers to rethink before they travel to Michigan citing the COVID-19 lockdown in place.

As vehicles leave Indiana, they encounter an electronic sign that reads: "Now Entering Michigan: Really? You're sure about this?"

Likewise, southbound travellers are greeted with a sign as they cross into Indiana that reads, "The Great State of Indiana Welcomes Michiganders To A Free-To-Roam State. We Thank You for the Revenue!"

Although it may seem as the billboards are politically motivated, the man behind the billboards said they are actually meant to support Michiganders during their quarantine, not poke fun at the restrictions in place.

The state of Michigan has been under lockdown since March as governor Gretchen Whitmer has extended the stay at home orders several times and the lockdown will be in effect till June 12.

Protests were held against Whitmer's order of lockdown extension last month in the wake of the pandemic. Protestors carrying firearms had entered Michigan's statehouse demanding the lockdown be revoked. A tug of war occurred between the protestors who wanted relief from the emergency imposed due to COVID-19, and the Democrat Governor who has extended the emergency by signing an executive order of extension.

