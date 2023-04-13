Indiana's Richmond Turns Into City Of Black Skies As Massive Industrial Fire Breaks Out

Quick links:
Black clouds of smoke erupt due to an industrial fire in the backdrop of an American flag hoisted in an Indiana city.
The US state of Indiana's Richmond city filled with dark skies after an industrial fire broke out on April 11, 2023, Tuesday.
Utility workers deal with the aftermath of a large industrial fire that occurred at a former plastic factory.
Firefighters are seen at work, attempting to douse piles of burning plastic in water. Local authorities urged people to evacuated if the fire affected their homes.
Piles of concrete lay on streets of Richmond after workers knocked down a site affected by the fire.
The fire broke out at a former factory location that was being used as storage for plastics and other materials for resale or recycling purposes.
Between 1,500 and 2,000 people residing half a mile near the plant were asked to evacuate by authorities.