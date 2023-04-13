Last Updated:

Indiana's Richmond Turns Into City Of Black Skies As Massive Industrial Fire Breaks Out

An industrial fire at a recycling plant sent over 1,000 people into evacuation in Richmond, a city in Indiana, as firefighters attempted to contain the flames.

Deeksha Sharma
Indiana fire
Image: AP

Black clouds of smoke erupt due to an industrial fire in the backdrop of an American flag hoisted in an Indiana city. 

Indiana fire
Image: AP

The US state of Indiana's Richmond city filled with dark skies after an industrial fire broke out on April 11, 2023, Tuesday. 

Indiana fire
Image: AP

Utility workers deal with the aftermath of a large industrial fire that occurred at a former plastic factory. 

Indiana fire
Image: AP

Firefighters are seen at work, attempting to douse piles of burning plastic in water. Local authorities urged people to evacuated if the fire affected their homes. 

Indiana fire
Image: AP

Piles of concrete lay on streets of Richmond after workers knocked down a site affected by the fire. 

Indiana fire
Image: AP

Richmond is seen enveloped in the massive blaze as firefighters struggle to extinguish it. 

Indiana fire
Image: AP

The fire broke out at a former factory location that was being used as storage for plastics and other materials for resale or recycling purposes. 

Indiana fire
Image: AP

Between 1,500 and 2,000 people residing half a mile near the plant were asked to evacuate by authorities.

Indiana fire
Image: AP

As the fire raged, a few residents of Richmond sought shelter at Oak Park Pentecostals, a church equipped with showers, bathrooms, gym and daycare. 

