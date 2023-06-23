Indians, Americans People Who Create And Innovate, Says Joe Biden

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a joint press conference at the White House, underscoring the importance of the strategic partnership between the United States and India. President Biden's address highlighted key achievements and future prospects, emphasising on the significance of the relationship in addressing global challenges. Addressing an audience of reporters, President Biden described the partnership between the two nations as "the most consequential in the world."

He commended the ability of the United States and India to continually explore new areas of cooperation, noting their joint efforts in combating the climate crisis and expanding major defense partnerships. He emphasised on the potential for India and the United States to create and innovate together, harnessing the power of their democratic values and diverse societies. "Indians are Americans are people who create and innovate," Biden said.

Biden highlighted booming economic relationship

Highlighting the booming economic relationship, President Biden pointed out that trade between the two nations has doubled over the last decade. He announced that Indian firms are set to invest over $2 billion, further strengthening economic ties. The President also emphasised on the expansion of educational exchanges and the opening of new consulates to facilitate smoother travel between the countries.

President Biden stressed that the partnership between India and the United States extends beyond bilateral interests and plays a pivotal role in addressing critical global issues. He referred to their collaboration through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, which includes Japan and Australia. The President highlighted the collective efforts to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Acknowledging India's vibrant democracy and diverse society, President Biden lauded the contributions of the 4 million-strong Indian American community to the United States. He recognised India and America's role in driving innovation and economic growth, underscoring the friendship between the two nations as it continues to strengthen in the face of future challenges.

President Biden concluded his address by affirming the commitment of both nations to promoting dignity and opportunity for all.

The joint press conference between President Biden and Prime Minister Modi demonstrated the deepening ties and shared objectives between the United States and India. As the two nations work together to tackle global challenges, their partnership is poised to shape a prosperous and secure future.