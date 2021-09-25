Indians Drown Out ISI-backed Khalistani Rabble-rousers As PM Modi Visits The White House

While India and the US on Friday marked another historical day in their ties with PM Modi and US President Joe Biden's first-ever in-person bilateral talks, Pakistan failed to make a mark in its covert attempt to organise a Pro-Khalistan protest. Outside the White House, a known Pak ISI agent was spotted leading the pro-Khalistani slogans. However, not only was he spotted, thereby exposing the Pak-sponsored charade, but the Indian community present at the spot gave a befitting reply with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chants overwhelming the separatists as PM Modi met Joe Biden.

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday acknowledged Pakistan's nefarious role in backing terror groups during her meeting with PM Modi. Addressing a press briefing, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla revealed that Harris not only acknowledged that terror outfits are operational in Pakistan but also highlighted the fact that India has been a victim of cross-border terrorism. Moreover, she demanded strict action against the terror groups to ensure that there is no threat to the security of both India as well as the US.

PM Modi-US President Biden's bilateral meet

In the first remarks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Joe Biden said that he has known the Indian Prime Minister for years. Highlighting his belief that the US-India relationship is bound to get stronger, the US President pointed that from here on begins a new chapter in the Indo-US relationship. "The PM and I'll be talking about COVID, climate change, Indo-Pacific," he said and added that COVID is the main focus for now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking Joe Biden for welcoming him and his delegation, recollected their earlier conversation in 2014 and then in 2016, during which the latter had laid out the vision for India-US bilateral relations. He added, "Today, you are taking initiatives to implement your vision for India-US relations."

Calling the third decade of the century very important, PM Modi highlighted that under the leadership of Joe Biden, 'the seeds sown' by them will be a transformative period in Indo-US relations and democracies all across the world. "During this transformative period in Indo-US relations, both countries are committed to democratic values and traditions and they will only increase further," India's PM further said.

