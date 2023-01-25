India's Biggest Strategic Expert Slam Mike Pompeo's Demeaning Description Of Sushma Swaraj

Indian author and noted strategic thinker Brahma Chellaney slammed former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his remarks on the late former External Affairs Minister of India Sushma Swaraj and undermining her contributions.

In his new book titled Never Give An Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, Pompeo wrote that Swaraj was 'not an important player' as her counterpart and made several other disrespectful comments.

"How could @mikepompeo be so wrong in his assessment of late Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj? In his book, "Never Give An Inch," he claims his "counterpart was not an important player on the Indian foreign policy team" and calls her "goofball" and "heartland political hack (sic)", Chellaney tweeted.

In Pompeo's book, which was released on January 24, he made several revelations but ended up defaming the late Indian diplomat, who according to current External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar, played a key role in bolstering relations with the Indian diaspora during her tenure from 2014 to 2019. Apart from the disgraceful namecalling, Pompeo recalled a conversation with Swaraj in his book, revealing she told him Pakistan was preparing for a nuclear attack in the wake of the Balakot surgical strike in February 2019.

Jaishankar hits back at Pompeo for defaming Swaraj

Hitting back at Pompeo, who wrote kind words for Jaishankar, the latter said that he had a 'close and warm relationship' with Swaraj and that he 'deplores' the language used for the late minister. "I have seen a passage in Secretary Pompeo's book referring to Smt Sushma Swaraj ji. I always held her in great esteem and had an exceptionally close and warm relationship with her. I deplore the disrespectful colloquialism used for her," Jaishankar told PTI.

Overlooking Swaraj's contribution to India's global outreach, Pompeo revealed that he worked more closely with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Moreover, he wrote that he could not have asked for a better counterpart than Dr. Jaishankar whom he referred to as 'J' in his book.