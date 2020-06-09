India's Envoy To US Taranjit Singh Sandhu Condemns Desecration Of Gandhi Statue In DC

Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday, June 8 condemned the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Washington, terming it as a "crime against humanity".

The statue, situated at a park in Washington DC, was vandalised on June 3 during George Floyd protests. Expressing disappointment on the incident, the US lawmakers had apologised for the incident.

"Gandhi's statue is an iconic monument here. This is a federal piece of land, and this particular Park is controlled by the National Park Police. This was in fact, inaugurated in September 2000 by the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the then US President Bill Clinton," Taranjit Singh Sandhu said. "And ever since that time we have seen many people come and sit here. They pay their respects. On the night of the 2nd and perhaps early morning of 3rd, some unknown elements, committed this. This is a crime against humanity...," he added.

Matter under investigation

Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that the matter was reported immediately to the State Department and informed that the deputy secretary of state had called Sandhu to address the issue. The Indian Embassy in the US has also registered cases with the Metropolitan Police and the National Park police, and the matter is being investigated. The US officials have also requested to be associated with the restoration of the statue.

"As far as restoration is concerned, we received a request from the US side, that they would like to be associated with this, and it's been very scientifically carried out. An expert is coming over and it will be done so as to bring it back to the way it looked, and there is already work being done on that and I think in another week that should be completed," said the ambassador.

Amid widespread protest against the tragic death of George Floyd, the Mahatma Gandhi statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC was desecrated on Thursday morning last week.

The statue was vandalised with graffiti and spray painting, prompting the mission to register a complaint with the local law enforcement agencies. The desecrated statue of Gandhi, the design of which was created by Gautam Pal, was later covered and the site has been cleaned up.

(With inputs from ANI)