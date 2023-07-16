India's Growth Story Backed By Political Stability, Management Giant Lists 9 Big Reasons

One of the largest and oldest investment management organisations in the world, Capital Group, has praised India's growth story stating that its significance as a rising global power came to light with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the United States. They further suggested India's growth parameters are pointing in the right direction: high corporate confidence, the expansion of the economy and technological innovation.

The investment management company lauded the political stability in the country that has been persisting over the past 10 years, allowing economic development to be a top priority. Expressing confidence in India's growth, the organisation in its report identified nine key aspects or reasons that make the country appealing compared to other emerging markets.

1. Reforms have set the stage for growth

Since PM Modi took office in 2014, he and his team have helped usher in pro-business reforms that have accelerated growth by facilitating the expansion of credit and bringing large swaths of the economy into the formal sector, the Capital Group said in its report.

The report commends the implementation of various reforms and programs under PM Modi's leadership, such as the Aadhaar program, the establishment of credit agencies, the national Goods and Services Tax (GST), and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). These initiatives have been instrumental in boosting consumer lending, replacing inefficient state taxes, facilitating electronic transactions, and enhancing transparency in the process.

Furthermore, the report highlights the growing success of production-linked incentive programs aimed at strengthening India's domestic manufacturing capabilities. It acknowledges PM Modi's achievements in governance, infrastructure development, and economic programs. Citing the International Monetary Fund, the report projects that India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy by 2027, trailing only the United States and China.

2. The infrastructure boom is real

"In the past five years, the government has invested significant funds in the development of roads, railroads, airports, and seaports," stated the Investment Management company. During their recent research trip, they observed tangible progress in infrastructure construction and the emergence of more affordable housing.

The company shared their firsthand experience of travelling by car from Surat to Mumbai, a distance of 170 miles. They noted that the journey, which previously took 12 hours, now only took six hours due to the presence of six-lane highways.

Highlighting an example of infrastructure development, the company mentioned the town of Palava, located 20 miles from Mumbai's central business district. They described it as a master-planned community that resembles what they previously witnessed in China. Within just 15 years, Palava has transformed from a mere concept into a thriving city with a population of 120,000 residents. These rapid developments were unprecedented a decade ago, according to Capital Group.

3. Tailwinds for manufacturing are getting stronger

According to Capital Group, the playbook for the Indian government is twofold: ramp up capacity to serve the domestic population and over time become a larger player in export markets.

"Manufacturing capacity is expanding for mobile phones, home appliances, computers and telecommunications equipment. Modi’s team has been aggressive in courting Japanese, Taiwanese and US companies to invest in new capacities. Apple is producing its iPhone 14 line in India, while Japanese companies Daikin and Mitsubishi Electric are teeing up investments to make air conditioners and related parts... Local firms have been investing heavily to scale up businesses and tap into the rapidly growing domestic market and manufacturing is getting easier," the report said.

"We anticipate India will become a desirable location for companies looking to diversify their supply chains outside of China, a strategy commonly known as China plus one," it added.

4. Equity market potential

India's equity market has been expanding, offering investment opportunities, particularly in the small-cap space. While the market is relatively small compared to the economy's size, the ongoing transformation and increasing number of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) reflect its potential for growth, the company said. India's equity market has demonstrated resilience and delivered strong returns over time, making it an attractive option for investors seeking exposure to emerging markets.

5. Investment opportunities span real estate, financials and industrials

According to Capital Group, real estate is projected to rise to nearly 15 per cent of India's gross domestic product (GDP) by fiscal year 2031, up from 7 per cent currently. Speaking about Indian banks, it said that the loan growth remains solid in both the retail and corporate categories and the credit environment remains benign.

For non-bank financial companies, the company stated that the Indian market has consolidated following a liquidity crisis several years ago, making it much more attractive from an investment perspective, adding that it has the potential to be a large market, especially in areas of affordable housing and vehicles.

Stating that India is the world's second-largest telecom market by subscribers, the management company said that this makes the country an attractive proposition for global technology giants.

6. Chemical industry sets good example

The chemicals industry exemplifies how both governments and multinationals are turning to India to diversify manufacturing beyond China, the report said.

"India’s competitive advantage has been its large pool of trained scientists and chemical engineers, which has enabled it to establish expertise in speciality and commoditised chemicals. This includes those being used in semiconductors, electric vehicle batteries and solar panels, where additional capacity is being built," it said.

7. Energy transformation

The energy transition is potentially transformational for India. If done right, the payoff could be massive: The country is a large importer of oil and gas, so more renewable power would make it more energy independent, the report said, adding that the energy transformation would also significantly boost the country's manufacturing base.

8. Demographics are the biggest advantage

According to the report, with a median age of 29 years, India has one of the most attractive demographic profiles among the world’s largest economies and can reap benefits from its productive capacity, provided the right policies are in place.

9. Valuations are stretched but not insurmountable

The report said that the fundamental outlook for India is arguably better than ever. "The market has a lot going for it: It's one of the world's fastest-growing economies, inflation is under control, the government has been fiscally responsible, and corruption is lower than it was a decade ago. If Indian companies can deliver on earnings and cash flows, we think it's possible the market can grow into these valuations," it said.

"The path of India’s equities has never been a straight line, but over longer periods, the stock market has delivered some of the best returns among emerging and developed markets," the report added.