India's Tensions With Pakistan, China May Lead To Conflicts: US Report | 5 Key Points

India might be on the verge of experiencing conflict with two hostile neighbouring countries - Pakistan and China, the US Intelligence Community (IC) has warned in its report. According to the report, the US intelligence officials fear the possibility of increased military conflicts in the Indian subcontinent.

Here are five things to know about it-

1. On Wednesday, the American intelligence community informed lawmakers that it senses a heightened tension between India and China, as well as India and Pakistan. The intel was presented as a part of the annual threat assessment of the US intelligence community. It was provided to the US Congress by the Office of Director of National Intelligence during a Congressional hearing, PTI reported.

2. The intelligence report elucidated how the ties between India and China remain on thin ice that only got thinner during the deadly military clash of 2020. Following this, militaries of both nations have assumed expanded positions as they continue to engage in a dispute over the border. This escalates the risk of a direct confrontation that US worries would eventually require its intervention.

3. On the other side, India experiences a strained relationship with Pakistan, which is an equally concerning matter as there is always a risk of escalation. At this point, US believes that the two nations are inclined to strengthen the current but unstable calm in India-Pakistan ties after the renewal of a ceasefire along the Line of Control in 2021.

4. But with Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India, there is an increased likelihood that the country won't shy away from responding with strong military force if provoked. "Pakistan has a long history of supporting anti-India militant groups, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is more likely than in the past to respond with military force to perceived or real Pakistani provocations," the report said.

"Each side's perception of heightened tensions raises the risk of conflict, with violent unrest in Kashmir or a militant attack in India being potential flashpoints," it added.

Ned Price addresses the issue

5. In the wake of this, the United States has expressed absolute willingness to combat threats. In response to a question about the issue, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that the counter-terrorism dialogue between US and Pakistan is an "opportunity for the United States to convey our willingness to work with Pakistan."

He further added that eliminating terrorism from Asia largely depends on Pakistan. "We have a shared interest in combating threats to regional security. The goal of a stable and secure South and Central Asia free from terrorism depends on the strength of in large part our partnership with Pakistan," Price said. "The United States seeks to expand our partnership to address these challenges. Any group that threatens regional and global stability of course is a concern to us," he added.