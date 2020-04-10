The Debate
Indiaspora Chairman Rangaswami Urges India-US Community To Unite To Fight COVID-19

US News

Chairman of Indiaspora M Rangaswami urged the Indian community in the United States of America to 'stay safe, sheltered and not attempt to do anything crazy'

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:

Chairman of Indiaspora M Rangaswami urged the Indian community in the United States of America to 'stay safe, sheltered and not attempt to do anything crazy' as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc in the country. Joining Republic TV live on Friday morning and speaking to Vikram Mahendra, M Rangaswami outlined the role of Indiaspora in helping the frontline warriors, unemployed people, the poor and the hungry and revealed that $600,000 had been raised for the same. Rangaswwami also mentioned that 1% of the US population were Indians and therefore it was essential for them to come together to fight the pandemic. 

This comes amid the high-profile diaspora group of some of the top Indian American corporate executives and leaders having raised USD 600,000 to fight hunger and provide direct relief to vulnerable populations affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and India.

