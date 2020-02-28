India, US Lawmakers To Hold First Exchange Visit In April, Confirms Alice Wells

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS), Alice Wells said on Thursday said that lawmakers from the United States and India will hold an exchange visit in April. This development comes days after US President Donald Trump's first official visit to India.

Taking to Twitter, Wells mentioned that Trump's visit to India has advanced our shared goals and paved the way for further cooperation in key areas like energy, defence, people-to-people ties. She added that the US Congressional reps and Parliamentarians will hold an exchange visit for 1st time ever in April.



#USIndia ppl-2-ppl ties are stronger than ever. Our Congressional reps & Parliamentarians will hold an exchange visit for 1st time ever in Apr. We’re working together to support human spaceflight & eager to welcome more Indian higher ed students to the US. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) February 27, 2020

Wells said that India and the US together would defend the sovereignty of both nations and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region for both our peoples. During Trumps' India visit, India and the United States further strengthened their defence cooperation, with the two countries giving a nod to an agreement under which India will get USD 3 billion of advanced military equipment including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters.

As @POTUS announced, we concluded over $3B in defense sales to provide our finest military helicopters to Indian Armed Forces. We're proud to be #India’s premier defense partner. Together, we defend our sovereignty & protect a free & open #IndoPacific region for both our peoples. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) February 27, 2020

United States President Donald Trump during his India visit said that the relationship between the two nations is “extraordinary” and claimed that significant progress has been made in bilateral ties. When he was asked about his two-day maiden trip to India in a news conference at White House on February 27, in which he said, “We are going to be doing a lot of business with India”. Trump also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him a “great gentleman, a great leader” and India an “incredible country”.

The US President also said that he, First Lady Melania Trump, their daughter, Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner “were treated very, very well” in India and claimed to have “enjoyed” it. Along with Trump's family, the top brass of his administration including National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien also visited the nation on February 24 and 25.

In the brief 36-hour trip, they visited Ahmedabad, Agra, New Delhi before leaving for Washington and even addressed a massive rally at world's largest stadium.

