The mother of the slain US Marine who had lashed out at President Joe Biden after her son was killed in the Kabul bombings has alleged that her Instagram account was taken down over her scathing views against the President. Shana Chappell, the mother of 20-year-old Marine Corps Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui had made headlines after she accused Biden of 'rolling his eyes' at her when she met him at Dover Air Base on Friday.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Chappell had claimed that the President had walked away from her when she demanded accountability from him and had 'thrown up his hands in annoyance' after she said that her son's blood was on his hands. The Facebook post had gone viral and had drawn a series of reactions, even as the White House refused to address the shocking allegations.

Facebook issues apology, restores account

On Friday, the mother of the slain marine posted a tribute for her son on her Instagram which received thousands of messages and condolences. She also shared videos of tributes for the 13 US servicemen who had lost their lives in the suicide bombings. However, to her surprise, her Instagram account was taken down shortly after she shared the posts and videos.

After her account was taken down on Monday, she lashed out at the social media giant on Facebook saying, "Instagram you can not silence me." She alleged, "As soon as I posted about what happened to my son Instagram started pulling up my posts from months ago and sending me notifications that if I kept posting stuff like that they would disable my account! Posts from months ago!"

A day later, her account was restored. According to a report in Daily Mail, Facebook said that the action had been taken by 'mistake'. "We express our deepest condolences to Ms. Chappell and her family. Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies. While the post was not removed, her account was incorrectly deleted and we have since restored it," the company said in a statement Tuesday.

What did the mother of the US Marine allege?