Institutions Must Change With Changing World: PM Modi's Message To UN At US Congress

Noting that Covid-19’s most significant impact was the human loss and suffering it caused, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that a new world order must be given shape as the global community emerges from the pandemic. Consideration, care and concern are the need of the hour and giving a voice to the Global South is the way forward, PM Modi said, in his address to the Joint Meeting of the US Congress, adding that the African Union be given full membership of G20.

“We must revive multilateralism and reform multilateral institutions, with better resources and representation. That applies to all our global institutions of governance, especially the United Nations. When the world has changed, our institutions too must change. Or, risk getting replaced by a world of rivalries without rules,” PM Modi said.

In his address, the PM also said, "In working for a world order based on international law, our two countries will be at the forefront, as partners. Today, we stand at a new dawn in our relationship that will not only shape the destiny of our two nations but also that of the world."

'Scope of India-US cooperation is endless,' PM Modi

The Prime Minister also recited a poem he wrote to US Congress saying that our (India-US) trusted partnership is like the Sun in this new dawn that will spread light all around.

Raising its head in the skies, Piercing through the dense clouds, With the promise of light, The sun has just risen. Armed with a deep resolve, Overcoming all the odds, To dispel the forces of darkness, The sun has just risen.

Maintaining the India-US partnership will bring laurence to the world, PM Modi said the scope of India-US cooperation is endless, the potential of our synergies is limitless, and, the chemistry in our relations is effortless as lauded the feats of Indian Americans in the country.

Prime Minister said, "We come from different circumstances and history, but we are united by a common vision. And, by a common destiny. When our partnership progresses, economic resilience increases, innovation grows, science flourishes, knowledge advances, humanity benefits, our seas and skies are safer, democracy will shine brighter, and the world will be a better place."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieved a remarkable feat on Thursday by becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the US Congress twice on Thursday. His speech generated a new wave of excitement that filled the US Congress hall with chants of 'Modi-Modi'.