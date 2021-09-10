'Interim Taliban Govt In Afghanistan Does Not Reflect What We Hoped For': US

The United States on Friday weighed in on the new Taliban government stating that it did not reflect what the international community had hoped for. The Taliban on Tuesday announced a 33-member initial caretaker government with several leaders from the US-designated terrorist group-- Haqqani Network as key members of the administration. Addressing a press conference, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price stated the new government lacked 'inclusivity.'

"We have spoken about our reaction to the initial caretaker government. You have heard us say that the lack of inclusivity, the track records, the backgrounds of some of the individuals involved, are a cause for concern. It certainly does not reflect what the international community and what, as a part of that, the United States hoped to see," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his news conference.

"Now, we note this is an initial caretaker government. We note that some of these positions remain unfulfilled. So what will be important to us is not only the composition of any future government of Afghanistan...again, we will look to see to it that it is inclusive, to see to it that it is representative of the people that the Taliban purport to represent," he added.

Taliban forms government

Even as the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet on Tuesday that neither has women nor mainstream politicians from previous regimes. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's Rehbari Shura, is the new Prime Minister. Apart from Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who is the head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body, two deputies - Mullah Baradar and Mawlavi Hanafi have also been announced.

Meanwhile, designated terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani has been appointed as the Interior Minister in Afghanistan. Sirajuddin Haqqani is the son of Jalaluddin Haqqani, who founded the infamous terrorist organisation- Haqqani Network. He is also a wanted criminal by the FBI with links to 9/11 and multiple cross border attacks in the US and Afghanistan. Taliban founder Mullah Omar's son Mullah Yaqoob has been named the Defence Minister.

(With Agency Inputs)