International Yoga Day: Over 3,000 Yogis Perform Yoga At Iconic Times Square In New York

The seventh International Yoga Day was celebrated with much enthusiasm at the iconic Times Square in New York, US. The Consulate General of India, New York partnered with the Times Square Alliance to host the Yoga celebrations under the theme ‘Solstice for Times Square 2021’. The day-long event was attended by more than 3,000 people where yogis, with their yoga mats and flexible bodies, filled Times Square to mark the start of summer.

Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General said, “As we celebrate yoga at the iconic Times Square - at the crossroads of the world, let us remind ourselves of the truly global embrace of yoga. Yoga was born in India but is part of global heritage today. Yoga is about health, well-being and about living in harmony with nature. Yoga is a way of life and we must try to practice it in its entirety, for a peaceful society and for a greener planet”.

Ruchika Lal who participated in the event, told ANI, “It was an incredible experience leading yoga, pranayama and meditation at Times Square NYC. Seeing thousands of yogis experience stillness amidst the chaos of the city that never stops”.

Yoga day celebrations at Times Square

As per the United Nation’s website, the theme for this year’s International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Well-Being' and how the practice of yoga can promote the holistic health of every individual. In keeping with this year’s theme, the event in New York showcased holistic health, Ayurvedic and nature-based wellness products from Tribes India (TRIFED) and other Indian companies. According to the news agency, the stalls attracted a large number of visitors, eager to learn about the uniqueness of Indian Tribal, Ayurvedic and natural products.

The celebration in the United States offered experienced yogis and first-timers alike a chance to bring a yoga mat to the iconic public spaces and participate in a free yoga class. The Consulate General also handed a bag of products from TRIFED and some wellness products produced in India. The Times Square yoga ran from 7:30am until 8:30pm (local time), broken into nine separate classes, according to a schedule.

PM Modi launches M-Yoga app

Meanwhile, in another important announcement on the occasion of 7th Yoga Day, PM Narendra Modi stated that India had partnered with the United Nations and World Health Organisation (WHO) to launch an app to help Yoga reach the masses across the globe. PM Modi on Monday addressed the International Yoga Day 2021, where he stressed on the holistic benefits of Yoga and how the world had a newfound respect for the tradition post the COVID-19 pandemic. He also revealed that with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical science had come to pay great respect to immunity, and Yoga was an important means of achieving that.

(With inputs from ANI)

