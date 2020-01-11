The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Video Of 'Sleeping Beauty' Proposal Has Netizens Gushing Over Sweet Gesture

US News

Video a man from Los Angeles has impressed the entire internet with his proposal to his girlfriend. He animated himself into the end of sleeping beauty.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A man from Los Angeles has impressed the entire internet with his proposal to his girlfriend. The man actually animated himself and his girlfriend Sthuthi into the ending of sleeping beauty (his girlfriend favourite movie) while they were watching the movie in a hall filled with their friends and family.

Internet is gushing over this proposal

Lee had teamed up with illustrator and character designer Kayla Coombs to plan this elaborate proposal and spent six months planning the proposal that they hoped would send Sthuthi over the moon. The video recording of the actual proposal has gone viral and has been winning hearts all over the internet.

Lee's girlfriend Stuthi had no clue what awaited her as she went into the theatre to see Sleeping Beauty with Lee. She was stunned to realize what was happening and that the hall was filled with their family and friends and not a set of random strangers as she previously believed.

Read: Disney+ Original Movies & TV Shows In 2020 Which You Cannot Miss

Read: Instagram Launches 'which Disney Character Are You' Filter For Stories

Watch the video here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KAYLA COOMBS (@kaylacoombs) on

A user commented on the post saying 'Can't stop smiling' while another commented that their heart just exploded. Another user commented that she literally cried after watching this in the morning.

 

Read: Jillian Bell And Isla Fisher All Set To Feature In Disney+ Comedy-drama, 'Godmothered'

Read: When Bella Thorne Stopped Listening To People And Left Disney, This Is How She Felt

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KHAMENEI ISSUES AN APOLOGY
JP NADDA - NEXT BJP CHIEF
CANADA & US HINTED AT IRAN'S ROLE
SACHIN TENDULKAR FACES NETIZENS' WR
JNU VC ON CAMPUS SECURITY
SEHWAG WISHES RAHUL DRAVID