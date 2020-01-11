Video Of 'Sleeping Beauty' Proposal Has Netizens Gushing Over Sweet Gesture

A man from Los Angeles has impressed the entire internet with his proposal to his girlfriend. The man actually animated himself and his girlfriend Sthuthi into the ending of sleeping beauty (his girlfriend favourite movie) while they were watching the movie in a hall filled with their friends and family.

Internet is gushing over this proposal

Lee had teamed up with illustrator and character designer Kayla Coombs to plan this elaborate proposal and spent six months planning the proposal that they hoped would send Sthuthi over the moon. The video recording of the actual proposal has gone viral and has been winning hearts all over the internet.

Lee's girlfriend Stuthi had no clue what awaited her as she went into the theatre to see Sleeping Beauty with Lee. She was stunned to realize what was happening and that the hall was filled with their family and friends and not a set of random strangers as she previously believed.

Watch the video here:

A user commented on the post saying 'Can't stop smiling' while another commented that their heart just exploded. Another user commented that she literally cried after watching this in the morning.

