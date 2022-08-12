Iran, on Thursday, dismissed the US' accusation of Tehran plotting to murder Washington's former National Security Advisor (NSA), John Bolton, calling it "ridiculous." The remarks came after the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday opened criminal charges against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), claiming the proscribed terror outfit tried to assassinate Bolton in retaliation for the elimination of one of their commanders, Qassem Soleimani. Reports said that the IRGC had vowed to take "revenge against the Americans" after the 2020 strike.

Responding to US DoJ's allegedly unfounded claims, Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani, on Thursday, said, "The US Justice Department has made allegations without providing valid evidence, creating a new work of fiction", The Times of Israel reported. He added, "The Islamic Republic warns against any action that targets Iranian citizens by resorting to ridiculous accusations."

According to the US DoJ statement, the accused IRG member was allegedly ready to pay $3,000,000 to assassinate Bolton. The court papers also indicted IRGC personnel Shahram Poursafi. As per reports, Poursafi, who was formerly an informant for the FBI, was to receive an ostensible $1 million for killing the top US official. While the litigation did not specify the second target, Axios reported the description hinted at former secretary of state and CIA director Mike Pompeo.

"Should Iran attack any of our citizens, including those who continue to serve the United States or those who formerly served, Iran will face severe consequences,” said incumbent US NSA Jake Sullivan.

In response, Kanani stated that there was "no evidence" suggesting Poursafi orchestrated a plot to eliminate Pompeo or Bolton. Notably, Pompeo was among the administrators during ex-US President Donald Trump's term who nodded for the airstrike that killed Soleimani.

Fallout comes as Iran Nuclear Deal 'in final stage'

The spat between Washington and Tehran comes as the negotiations are potentially at the final stage to revive the 2015 nuclear deal- the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). After contentious discussions and consequent delays, the involved parties, i.e. the PT+1 countries - Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the US - are reportedly ready to draw the papers for restoration of the pact. "What can be negotiated has been negotiated, and it’s now in a final text. However, behind every technical issue and every paragraph lies a political decision that needs to be taken in the capital. If these answers are positive, then we can sign this deal," said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

This comes after the informal talks on the JCPOA were stalled for months after the US opted out in 2019, slapping previously removed sanctions on Iran. In return, Tehran breached the limitations outlined in the JCPOA to enrich its uranium accumulation to about 60%. Ending the impasse, the negotiations resumed last week in Vienna.

