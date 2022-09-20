Iran Derides US In International Court Over Asset Seizure; ‘destabilizing Our Govt’

Iran on Monday confronted the United Nations' highest court asserting that Washington has confiscated an estimated $2 billion in assets from Iranian state bank accounts and that the act was committed in "violation of international law" as well as was aimed at destabilizing the Iranian government. The United States confiscated Iran's funds to compensate bombing victims, which Tehran argues lawfully belongs to the Iranian state and the former holds no legal authority to take such a measure.

In 2016, the Iranian government filed a lawsuit with US Supreme Court, asserting that the money held in its central bank by the US government was being illegally used to give monetary compensation to the 241 victims of the 1983 bombing of a US military base in Lebanon. Washington links the explosions to its adversary Iran. The hearing on the case opened on Monday in the Hague-based court with Iran's arguments that $1.75 billion in bonds, plus accumulated interest was seized by the US unlawfully. Washington will give the proceedings to counter Tehran's claims on Wednesday.

Washington created an 'industry of litigation' against Iran

In 1983, a suicide bomber carried out an explosion that led to the death of several Marine soldiers at the barracks in Beirut. An estimated 241 American troops and 58 French soldiers died as a result of what Washington labels a "terror attack" linked to Iran. The latter blatantly denies any role in the blast. A US District Court found Iran to be guilty, as it stated in a ruling that Iran’s ambassador to Syria at the time had called “a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and instructed him to instigate the Marine barracks bombing.”

While Iran brought its case to the international court to challenge Washington's accusations, the latter argued that its national security interests superseded the 1955 Treaty of Amity that pledged cooperation between the two nations. The court, although, ruled that it had jurisdiction to hear the case in 2019. “The freedom of navigation and commerce guaranteed by the treaty have been gravely breached,” Tavakol Habibzadeh, head of international legal affairs for Iran, told the 14-judge panel on Sep 19, according to Associated Press.

A US court in 2012 had ordered the bank in New York to release the frozen Iranian assets to the families of victims of the Beirut bombing. It noted that the attack on the Marine barracks that were conducting the peacekeeping operations during Lebanon's civil war was ordered by Iranian agents and involved Hezbollah militant group.

Washington has created an “industry of litigation” against Iran, asserted Habibzadeh on Monday. US government has been working to undermine the Iranian regime, and the monetary seizure was just one manoeuvre “aiming to destabilize Iran and the Iranian government,” he continued. Iran's arguments on the case were being heard in the court as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi headed to New York on Monday to address the UN General Assembly later this week.