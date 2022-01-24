Iran Nuclear Deal 'unlikely' Without Release Of US Prisoners Says Special Envoy To Tehran

As discussions continue to resolve the impasse over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the United States on Sunday touted that it is "unlikely" for Washington to return to the deal unless Tehran sets free four US prisoners held hostage in the west Asian country. Talking to a prominent news agency, US special envoy to Iran and lead negotiator from Washington on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Robert Malley moved a step closer, saying that the said release is a precondition for the agreement. However, Malley reiterated the US' long-standing claim that the issue of detained persons has nothing to do with the nuclear talks.

In a direct statement, Malley asserted that "they are separate and we are going after both of them." While the US is "indirectly" engaging in discussion with Iran on the nuclear file, it also aims to ensure the release of "our hostages," Malley said. It is to mention that the US special envoy to Iran was speaking in Vienna, where talks are underway to bring Tehran back to full compliance with the provisions in the deal. The US left the negotiations in early December, with US State Secretary Antony Blinken saying that Iran was "not serious" about the JCPOA.

For the unknown, the JCPOA nuclear deal on the Iran nukes program is an agreement reached between the P5+1 countries, including China, Russia, the UK, Germany, and the US. The deal was signed in Vienna, leading the US to withdraw heavy economic sanctions against Tehran in return for Iran to bring down its uranium enrichment program. There have been constant questions on Iran's intention regarding the deal since the US exited the talks under ex-US President Donald Trump's tenure in 2018, reimposing the preview sanctions. Iran since then has breached several restrictions under JCPOA, notably increasing its uranium accumulation to 60%, which is far beyond the limits of the accord. However, Tehran has frequently argued that the store is only for "civilian purposes" and would "not aim for 90% even if the Vienna Talks fail. Currently, as the 8th round of negotiations continues, Washington has refused to enter into direct discussion with Iran, leaving other participants shuttling between both sides.

US demands release of hostages in Iran

Malley's statement comes as Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, in recent years, detained dozens of dual nationals and foreigners on security-related charges, which the rights groups have claimed to be a move to obtain diplomatic leverage. The West has repeatedly demanded the release of who Iran calls "political prisoners." However, Tehran has over time denied that the Westerners were arrested due to political reasons.

In the joint interview on Monday in Vienna Barry Rosen (77), a former US diplomat called for the release of British, American, German, French, Austrian and Swedish citizens detained in Iran, saying no deal was in question without their release. Rosen, who was among the 50 diplomats held hostage between the 1979-1981 crisis, had launched a hunger strike, demanding the release of the foreign nationals held in Iran. Meanwhile, the US is yet to decide whether it will negotiate the freedom of the prisoner directly with Iran.

(Image: AP)