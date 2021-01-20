Iran's Rouhani Hails End Of 'tyrant' Trump's Menacing Rule, Welcomes New Administration

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday hailed the end of "tyrant" Donald Trump's rule as he slammed his US counterpart for a corruption-filled tenure with a lot of injustices towards Americans and the rest of the world. Rouhani, while addressing the members of his cabinet, said today marks the end of a tyrant's menacing rule, referring to Donald Trump's four years as US President. Rouhani also welcomed Joe Biden administration and said Iran is willing to fulfil its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal if Washington returns back to the agreement, from which Trump withdrew in 2018.

Read: Iran Imposes Sanctions On Donald Trump Due To His Alleged Role In Soleimani's Killing

Rouhani said that the political career of Donald Trump will end today, adding his "maximum pressure" policy has completely failed. Rouhani, during the televised address also said that the nuclear deal is still alive for the US to rejoin. Iran started violating the deal in 2019 by enriching uranium above the purity level set under the deal. Iran may be violating the deal, but it is still enriching uranium way below the purity level required to develop a nuclear weapon.

Read: Iran And Six Other African Nations Lose Right To Vote In UNGA Over Unpaid Dues

What's in box for Iran after Biden takeover?

The US-Iran relations slumped to its all-time low during Trump's rule, worse than it was after the 1979 overthrow of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi's regime. The Trump administration not only withdrew the United States from Obama-era nuclear deal but also reimposed economic sanctions against Tehran to exert "maximum pressure" on the Iranian government and its allies. However, Joe Biden has hinted at rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal, giving Iran hope that things could return back to normal after January 20.

Read: Iran Kicks Off Ground Forces Drill On Coast Of Gulf Of Oman

Antony Blinken, who has been nominated by Biden as his Secretary of State, on Tuesday, said that the new administration will make a quick decision on whether to rejoin the Iran deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Iran and the rest of the world would be gripping tight on their chairs to see if the US under Biden rejoins the deal, of which other members of the UN Security Council, including Germany is also a party.

Read: India Strengthens Chabahar Port's Cargo Handling Capacity, Supplies Mobile Harbour Cranes

