IRA's Bid To Assassinate Queen Elizabeth II In 1983 Uncovered; Here's The Proof

A deadly threat loomed over Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in the 1980s, newly-released documents by the FBI have revealed. According to the records, agents warned the now-deceased Queen Elizabeth of a potential plot orchestrated by the Irish Republican Army (IRA) to assassinate her when she paid a visit to the United States in 1983.

The Queen, who died last September, was regularly alerted about the “ever-present” threat she faced during the 11 US tours she embarked on in the course of her seven-decade reign. The files, that have now been released in the FBI’s Vault which contain data relevant to the public interest, show that the agency received intel that the Queen could be on the hit list of a sympathiser of the Irish Republican Army whose motive to do so stemmed from the demise of her daughter in Northern Ireland during the monarch's 1983 trip.

What do the FBI files say?

According to The Independent, the files contain information that an officer of the San Franciso police alerted federal agents about a call he had received from a man he got acquainted with while drinking at Irish bars on 4 February 1983, just a month before Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were slated to meet then-President Ronald Reagan at the White House.

The FBI's memo further stated that the unidentified man had warned that he would try to harm the Queen by either dropping a large object down the Golden Gate Bridge when her royal yacht would pass by or killing her during her visit to Yosemite National Park.

“Boston and New York are requested to remain alert for any threats against Queen Elizabeth II on the part of IRA members and immediately furnish same to Louisville,” the memo added. The records, which contain 102 pages, were recently released in accordance with the Freedom of Information Act after the FBI received a huge number of requests for the same following the Queen's death in September last year at the age of 96.