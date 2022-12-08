Irresponsible: US Reacts To Putin's Statement On Use Of Nuclear Deterrent

In a US department of State press briefing, Spokesperson Ned Price said, “Any loose talk of nuclear weapons is absolutely irresponsible.” This statement comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday argued that Russia’s nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence amid the military operation in Ukraine, which is in its 10th month, reported AP. Later, Putin demurred when challenged to make a pledge that Russia would not be the first to use them.

When asked for his reaction to Putin’s statement, Price said that he did not have any response to that simply because “a nuclear war is something that must never be fought and can never be won.” He said that the US had heard from China, India and other allies and it has been reaffirmed that any rhetoric regarding the use of tactical nuclear weapons was irresponsible. “It is dangerous and it goes against the spirit of that statement that has been at the core of the nuclear nonproliferation regime since the Cold War,” Price said.

Is the risk of nuclear war on the rise?

Putin had stated that the risk of nuclear war in today’s day and age was on the rise. Price refuted the question asking if this was also the US’ assessment. “We think any loose talk of nuclear weapons is absolutely irresponsible,” he said. Price added that it was contradictory for Russia to say so as it stands against every statement that Russia had signed till now at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Russian officials in the past few weeks have reaffirmed that a nuclear war was not in anyone’s agenda and would generally not be a good idea.

Putin, when asked by a member of the presidential Human Rights Council to commit Russia to forswearing a first strike, responded that such an obligation might prevent Russia from tapping its nuclear arsenal even if it came under a nuclear attack. “If it doesn’t use it first under any circumstances, it means that it won’t be the second to use it either, because the possibility of using it in case of a nuclear strike on our territory will be sharply limited,” Putin said.“We haven’t gone mad. We fully understand what nuclear weapons are,” Putin said. “We have them, and they are more advanced and state-of-the-art than what any other nuclear power has.” Putin said that the fact that the US has deployed tactical weapons to Europe worked as a destabilising factor. On the other hand, Russia had not moved any nuclear weapons out of its territory and would defend itself when required, Putin added.

As the war in Ukraine has raged on for more than ten months now, questions are being raised to find a final solution to end the conflict. Experts have stated that given the position of both countries and their leaders, a diplomatic solution does not look feasible. A military solution, which does not include the use of tactical nuclear weapons may bring an end to the conflict. Ukraine backed by NATO along with the US has its fair share of arms and ammunition to defend itself from incoming Russian troops. The loss of human life and property has been a major concern to other countries and the United Nations. A solution is yet to be reached.