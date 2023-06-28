IRS Agent Claims Some 'investigative Steps' Were Off-limits As They Could've Led To Biden

An IRS whistleblower who made headlines for accusing the US Justice Department of meddling in the Hunter Biden tax fraud probe recently claimed that his team's investigative activities were impeded due to the risk that it “could have led us to President Biden.”

Appearing on the CBS Evening News on Tuesday, IRS supervisory agent Gary Shapley said that "there were certain investigative steps we weren’t allowed to take" as they could have potentially led to shocking revelations about the President. Furthermore, he claimed that the Justice Department hindered his investigative team from carrying out certain procedures that were essential to the investigation into the president's son Hunter and his shady business dealings.

“We needed to take them,” he said. Shapley argued that the amount of evidence found against Hunter would have been enough for prosecution, had it been a person not linked to the first family. “If this was any other person, they likely would have already served their sentence,” he added.

“There were personal expenses that were taken as business expenses, prostitutes, sex club memberships, hotel rooms for purported drug dealers,” he continued.

Attorney general denies Justice Dept's interference

Earlier in May, the IRS agent testified to the House Ways and Means Committee in Hunter's five-year-long tax fraud investigation. Shapley alleged that between 2014 and 2019, the disgraced Biden was found to have owed taxes worth $2.2 million to the federal government.

Shapley's remarks were dismissed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, who said that they could not be "further from the truth. “Some have chosen to attack the integrity of the Justice Department … by claiming we do not treat like cases alike. This constitutes an attack on an institution that is essential to American democracy and essential to the safety of the American people,” Garland said. Shapley's claims and Garland's subsequent push-back come after the Delaware US attorney’s office declared last week that Hunter had agreed to plead guilty to the charges against him in a deal that won't likely bring a prison sentence.