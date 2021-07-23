IRS Has Delivered $400 Billion In American Rescue Plan Stimulus Checks

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has said on July 21 that it has spent over $400 billion in American Rescue Plan coronavirus stimulus checks. In a statement on Wednesday, the agency said that it has disbursed over 171 million payments under US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package since the government began rolling out the aide on March 12. The checks also represent the third round of direct payments to US adults since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

Single filers with income below $75,000 and are married couples with income less than $150,000 were eligible for $1,400 per person, under the Biden administration’s scheme. However, the payments phased out above those thresholds. As per The Hill report, the US Treasury Department had said last month that over 50% has gone to households with income under $50,000. IRS said in a statement that it has distributed 2.2 million payments over the last six weeks that were valued at $4 billion.

IRS said on Wednesday, “The Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced today they have disbursed more than 2.2 million additional Economic Impact Payments under the American Rescue Plan.”

IRS to continue stimulus payments

Elaborating further, the agency said that out of the $4 billion, around $2.6 billion was sent to eligible people for whom IRS had no information to issue a payment but recently filed a tax return. Another $1.6 billion of payments were made over the last month and it went out to people who received stimulus payments based on their 2019 return. IRS also said on Wednesday that it will continue to issue stimulus payments on a weekly basis to people who filed for their tax returns only recently along with the individuals who qualify for the additional payments as per 2020 returns.

IRS said, “The IRS will continue to disburse Economic Impact Payments on a weekly basis. Ongoing payments will be sent to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue a payment but who recently filed a tax return, as well to people who qualify for "plus-up" payments.”

IMAGE: AP