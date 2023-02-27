Is Biden Committing A 'real Blunder' By Not Sending F-16 Jets To Ukraine? GOP Thinks So

Republican lawmakers lambasted US President Joe Biden for rejecting Ukraine's plea for F-16 fighter jets, stating that doing so would be a massive "blunder." According to The New York Post, Sen. Dan Sullivan exhorted the Biden administration to provide complete support to war-hit Ukraine, recalling that its withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in 2021 only “emboldened” Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch the invasion of Ukraine last year.

Sullivan, in an appearance on NBC News' Meet the Press' segment, expressed his dissatisfaction with how the Pentagon has “slow-rolled critical military weapons systems" and committed a "real blunder." “​We need to get them what they need now and listen to the Ukrainians not, as he said, the policymakers. They’ve proven their ability to fight bravely, and I think we need to do a much better job. Took nine months to get them the Patriots and I fear the same thing is happening right now with the F-16s​,” the senator said.

Rep. Michael McCaul also followed suit and said that providing warplanes and artillery to Ukraine would help the embattled nation achieve victory over Russia. “​T​his whole thing is taking too long. And it really didn’t have to happen this way,” McCaul said on ABC News’ 'This Week.'

Republicans respond to Jake Sullivan's remarks on fighter jets

He also revealed that he was told by many American servicemen that they support the idea of providing F-16s to Ukraine and subsequently exterminating Iranian-made drones in Crimea. “In fact, the word I kept hearing was we need to put everything we have into there. I know the administration says, ‘as long as it takes.’ I think with the right weapons, it shouldn’t take so long,” he said.​

McCaul and Sullivan's comments came in response to Jake Sullivan, who recently stated that the US has assessed that Ukraine requires tanks, air defense systems, and armored personnel carriers. When asked about the fighter jets, the White House national security adviser said that the decision is not important at the moment. “That’s what we’re giving them, and we’re giving it to them fast. We’re giving it to them in large quantities. And the question of F-16s is really a question for another day, for another phase,” Sullivan said on “Meet the Press.”