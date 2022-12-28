Is POTUS Vacationing? US President Biden Slammed For Leaving Capital Amid Weather Crisis

An opposition leader has slammed US President Joe Biden for his Caribbean Christmas vacation at a time when the country is facing several simultaneous crises, from cataclysmic weather forecasts to a pending emergency at the US-Mexico border. The criticism came right after the White House announced that Biden had left for St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands, where the President would celebrate vacation with family.

The winter storm in the US has wreaked havoc, resulting in large-scale damage and the cancellation or delay of thousands of flights across the eastern seaboard, leaving thousands of Americans stranded. In wake of the same, Republican congressman Jim Banks, who is a staunch critic of the President, wrote, "Where is POTUS during this crisis? Vacationing in St. Croix."

Meanwhile, Biden took to Twitter and wrote, "I spoke with Gov. Kathy Hochul to get an update on the extreme winter weather hitting New York. We stand ready to make sure they have the resources they need to get through this. My heart is with those who lost loved ones this holiday weekend. You are in my and Jill’s prayers."

Earlier, a White House spokesperson told Newsweek in a statement, "No matter where the President is, he is working." He added, "The President will continue to closely monitor updates and will remain in close touch with staff over the New Year."

However, this isn't the first time that the US President has moved to another location on vacation. Former President Bush, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump often stayed away from Washington, DC, during the holiday season

Image: AP